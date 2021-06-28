0 0

Read Time: 25 Second

Motherland: Fort Salem Preview

Freeform will air an all new episode of Motherland: Freeform tomorrow night and we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below.

The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit.

Episode 2002 – “Abomination” airs TUESDAY, JUNE 29TH on Freeform.

New episodes of “MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM” air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and next day on Hulu

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts