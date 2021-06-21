June 22, 2021

Luxe Listings Sydney: Exclusive First Look

Sammi Turano June 21, 2021
Sydney is home to some of the most expensive and extravagant real estate in the world, and the brand-new trailer released today for Amazon Original series Luxe Listings Sydney provides a glimpse inside some of those stunning homes – from an awe-inspiring property on Sydney’s ‘Billionaire’s Row’ to a multi-million-dollar mansion with a private beach. Viewers also get a sneak peek at all the drama, egos and ruthless competition that go hand in hand with the fast-paced, high-stakes world of buying and selling high-end luxury properties in Sydney.

Luxe Listings Sydney features renowned Sydney real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and D’Leanne Lewis, along with esteemed buyer’s agent Simon Cohen. These agents are among the best in the world, self-made experts in their field and are hungry to deliver premier results for their clients.

 

The dynamic trio will showcase some of the most breath-taking homes in the exclusive Sydney property market, complete with stunning harbour views, iconic beachfront backdrops and unrivaled grandeur. Luxe Listings Sydney will showcase nearly $200 million worth of Sydney real estate during season one.

An Amazon Original unscripted series, Luxe Listings Sydney will follow the agents’ intense professional operations and their extraordinary personal lives.

Luxe Listings Sydney is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost and Sophia Mogford along with executive producers Ben Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.

 

Luxe Listings Sydney premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 9

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
