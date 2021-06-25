0 0

Lisey’s Story Preview for Tonight

“YOU NEED TO GO BACK,” CLIVE OWEN TELLS JULIANNE MOORE IN SNEAK PEEK CLIP FROM ALL-NEW EPISODE OF APPLE TV+ ORIGINAL LIMITED SERIES

“LISEY’S STORY” ON FRIDAY, JUNE 25

“That blend of terror, insanity and bittersweet longing.” – Daily Beast

“Immense range, touching upon every shade of darkness within the human spirit.” – The Playlist

“It’s the Stephen King adaptation I’ve been waiting for.” – Film Inquiry

Today, Apple TV+ shared a sneak peek clip from episode 105 of “Lisey’s Story,” entitled “The Good Brother” which will be premiering on Friday, June 25. Scott takes Lisey back to when she first learned about Boo’ya Moon and reveals the horrifying truth about his family’s past.

About Lisey’s Story

“Lisey’s Story” is based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, and adapted and written by the author himself. Starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Academy Award-nominee Clive Owen, the eight-episode series releases new episodes every Friday.

“Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, “Lisey’s Story” hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

