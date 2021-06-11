June 11, 2021

Lisey's Story: Episode 3 Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 11, 2021
Apple TV+ shared a sneak peek clip from episode 103 of “Lisey’s Story,” entitled “Under the Yum-Yum Tree,” which will be premiering on Friday, June 11. The bool hunt leads Lisey to a moment from her past, when Scott shared a confession about his family and traumatic childhood.

About Lisey’s Story

“Lisey’s Story” is based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, and adapted and written by the author himself. Starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Academy Award-nominee Clive Owen, the eight-episode series releases new episodes every Friday.

“Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, “Lisey’s Story” hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

