0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 36 Second

Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021

Tonight’s episode of Lego Masters on Fox will send one team home, making them the first to leave the competition.

The theme of this episode is Hero Shot, which begins with host Will Arnett acting as if he is leaving an action movie. He greets the teams and Brickmasters Amy and Jamie before getting down to business.

Each team must build something that will later on explode. The explosion will reveal glitter, water, slime or colored dust. Each team will also get a Lego action figure that will determine what they will use.

Zack and Wayne (Alien hero)

Zach and Tim (Mad scientist)

Mark and Steven (Plant monster)

Syreeta and Randall ( Centaur warrior)

Natalie and Michelle (Intergalactic Girl)

Paras and Moto (Goddess)

Maria and Philip (Cabaret singer)

Susan and Jen (Wizard)

Jack and Dawn (Jewel thief)

Dave and Richard (Violin man)

Caleb and Jacob (Rocket boy)

Bryan and Lauren (Ladybug)

They will have ten hours to complete the task. The brickmasters are looking for “one-take epic stunt scenes” as well as staging and technical skills.

As each team builds, Will, Amy and Jamie talk to each team.

Will reminds Zach and Wayne that they have their golden brick to use if they are so inclined…..but it will also put a target on their backs.

Each team begins to work, but not without challenges. Randall and Syreeta even break theirs during the halfway point and start over.

Before long, it is time for each team to show off their work of art. The judges give the pros and cons of each team’s presentation before deliberating and coming to a decision.

Lauren and Bryan and Dave and Richard are the top two teams, with Lauren and Bryan winning.

Jack and Dawn and Tim and Zack are the bottom two teams, with Jack and Dawn going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts