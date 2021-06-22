0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 36 Second

Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021

We are in week four of Fox’s Lego Masters, which is hosted by Will Arnett and judged by Brickmasters Amy and Jamie.

The remaining teams are:

Zack & Wayne (Brothers)

Mark & Steven (Brothers)

Syreeta & Randall (Friends)

Natalie & Michelle (Friends)

Paras & Moto (Friends)

Maria & Philip (Married Couple)

Susan & Jen (Friends)

Dave & Richard (Friends)

Caleb & Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan & Lauren (Siblings)

Tonight’s challenge is to make a wearable Lego outfit and I have to wonder if they got the idea from the speed dating episode of Psych? I am also howling at the sexy photo shoot!

Each team is given a color palette before they get down to business. As they work, the judges and Will, as per usual, walk around to question each team and check out their progress.

As they all work, it seems as if the main concern is having the hat break during the runway show. Some of the hats include a chef hat by Caleb and Jacob, a church hat by Randall and Syreeta and a serpent hat by Motos and Paras. They are all very creative and fun, but I can’t imagine having to wear one without having a major migraine at the end of the fashion show.

As an aside, I love when Will has the teams randomly throw ‘attitude’ sound bites to the audience.

Before long, it is time for the fashion show. As they walk, they must spend five seconds wearing said hat hands free.

This proves to be devastating for Moto and Paras, whose hat breaks on the runway. Dave and Richard suffer a similar fate.

The judges then give the pros and cons on each hat before declaring that Dave and Richard and Moto and Paras are in the bottom two, with Moto and Paras going home.

More in two weeks, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts