June 15, 2021

Lego Masters: Party of Love

Sammi Turano June 15, 2021
Tonight Party of Five alum Jennifer Love Hewitt will make a guest appearance on Lego Masters, which airs at 8pm, only on Fox.

Structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. Guest star Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1) joins the fun in a crossover with the 9-1-1 universe! Find out which designs perform the best and pass the LEGO “brickter scale” rating system in the all-new “Make And Shake” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, June 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

