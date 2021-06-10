Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks
The series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs tonight, Thursday, June 10th at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!.
After 20 seasons, host Andy Cohen will sit down with Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Scott for a two-part reunion special to discuss the biggest moments from their era-defining series.
Reunion Part I airs on Thursday, June 17th at 8:00pm ET/PT
Reunion Part II airs on Sunday, June 20th at 9:00pm ET/PT
As previously announced, E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” two-part reunion special begins Thursday, June 17th. You can also watch your favorite episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
