June 10, 2021

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON --Episode 1230E -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West on March 30, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Sammi Turano June 10, 2021
The series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs tonight, Thursday, June 10th at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!.

After 20 seasons, host Andy Cohen will sit down with Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Scott for a two-part reunion special to discuss the biggest moments from their era-defining series.

Reunion Part I airs on Thursday, June 17th at 8:00pm ET/PT
Reunion Part II airs on Sunday, June 20th at 9:00pm ET/PT
As previously announced, E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” two-part reunion special begins Thursday, June 17th. You can also watch your favorite episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

