Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Reunion Part I airs tonight, June 17th at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. The second part will air on Sunday, June 20th at 9:00pm ET/PT on E!. You can also watch your favorite episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

Kim Kardashian opens up about how she’ll handle sexy selfies going forward. Plus, hear how the family helps select post-worthy pics!

