Jamie Lynn Spears Discusses Relationship With Sister Britney

Sister support! Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, spoke out today via Instagram about supporting her sister in her time of need.

The Toxic singer recently went public about her conservatorship in an emotional court hearing, where she released disturbing details about the past thirteen years.

“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn said Monday in her Instagram stories. “The only reason I hadn’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls-. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she added. “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness,” she concluded.

The Zoey 101 alum also stated that she only sees Britney as a sister and mom to her two children Jayden and Sean. She added that she ‘always has and always will’ love her sister.

