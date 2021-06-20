0 0

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

Rokerthon returns for the fifth time with a record-breaking start to summer! TODAY announced tthat Al Roker will attempt to set yet another Guinness World Records title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay. Ringing in the first official day of summer, Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever will air live on TODAY on Monday, June 21 and simultaneously in-full on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

More than 50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Roker to provide the ultimate live national weather report. Each participant will highlight must-visit destinations from iconic American locations, forecasting an unforgettable summer from coast-to-coast and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long awaited summer one to remember.

Come rain or shine, the group will attempt a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live. Each forecaster will be required to describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours, with no break between contestants.

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours. Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

Be sure to watch the full Rokerthon on TODAY All Day, which is available to stream on TODAY.com (TODAY.com/AllDay), Peacock, YouTube, Tubi, Xumo and via NBC News’ apps on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, with Pluto TV coming soon.

