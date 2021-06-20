June 21, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

Sammi Turano June 20, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 40 Second

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

Rokerthon returns for the fifth time with a record-breaking start to summer! TODAY announced tthat Al Roker will attempt to set yet another Guinness World Records title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay. Ringing in the first official day of summer, Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever will air live on TODAY on Monday, June 21 and simultaneously in-full on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

More than 50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Roker to provide the ultimate live national weather report. Each participant will highlight must-visit destinations from iconic American locations, forecasting an unforgettable summer from coast-to-coast and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long awaited summer one to remember.

Come rain or shine, the group will attempt a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live. Each forecaster will be required to describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours, with no break between contestants.

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours. Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

Be sure to watch the full Rokerthon on TODAY All Day, which is available to stream on TODAY.com (TODAY.com/AllDay), Peacock, YouTube, Tubi, Xumo and via NBC News’ apps on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, with Pluto TV coming soon.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: Virgin River Season Three Preview
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Virgin River Season Three Preview

June 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Black Freedom Celebrates Juneteenth
0 0
6 min read

Our America: Black Freedom Celebrates Juneteenth

June 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News
0 0
2 min read

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News

June 18, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gift Roundup

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca Film Festival: The Final Roundup
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca Film Festival: The Final Roundup

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
Married to Medicine Recap for Jekyll Island Part 2
0 0
3 min read

Married to Medicine Recap for Jekyll Island Part 2

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano