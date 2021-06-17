How It Ends Sneak Peek

June 17, 2021

Sammi Turano June 17, 2021
The How It Ends trailer was released today and we have an exclusive sneak peek. Check it out below!

In this feel good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, running into an eclectic cast of characters.

