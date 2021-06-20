0 0

Fries! The Movie Interviews

Fries! The Movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this past week, and as a special treat, we have interviews with Scott Norton and Michael Steed. Check them out below!

Fries! The Movie is produced by Zero Point Zero who also produced the multi Emmy and Peabody Award winning CNN series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and Sir Kensington’s. The spirited documentary includes appearances by New York Times bestselling-author and TV and social media personality Chrissy Teigen, best-selling author, contributor of The New Yorker, and host of the hit podcast “Revisionist History” Malcolm Gladwell, world-renowned Michelin Star chef Eric Ripert, founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink Dave Arnold, and Scott Norton.

Fries! The Movie is legitimate proof point of how Sir Kensington’s is communicating stories and connecting with consumers through entertainment and other creative endeavors such as the Sandwich Magazine, a quarterly food and editorial magazine they launched in 2019. It celebrates writers, illustrators, photographers, artists, and activists by connecting them to one of our favorite things to munch on: a sandwich. The first issue came out at the end of December 2019 and is available globally as well as in NYC and LA hotels including Ace, Soho, and Standard.

