June 21, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Fries! The Movie Interviews

Fries! The Movie Interviews

Sammi Turano June 20, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 11 Second

Fries! The Movie Interviews

Fries! The Movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this past week, and as a special treat, we have interviews with Scott Norton and Michael Steed. Check them out below!

Fries! The Movie is produced by Zero Point Zero who also produced the multi Emmy and Peabody Award winning CNN series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and Sir Kensington’s. The spirited documentary includes appearances by New York Times bestselling-author and TV and social media personality Chrissy Teigen, best-selling author, contributor of The New Yorker, and host of the hit podcast “Revisionist History” Malcolm Gladwell, world-renowned Michelin Star chef Eric Ripert, founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink Dave Arnold, and Scott Norton.

Fries! The Movie is  legitimate proof point of how Sir Kensington’s is communicating stories and connecting with consumers through entertainment and other creative endeavors such as the Sandwich Magazine, a quarterly food and editorial magazine they launched in 2019. It celebrates writers, illustrators, photographers, artists, and activists by connecting them to one of our favorite things to munch on: a sandwich. The first issue came out at the end of December 2019 and is available globally as well as in NYC and LA hotels including Ace, Soho, and Standard.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Jewbelong.com launches a multi-platform anti-semitism campaign starting in June and running through July
0 0
6 min read

Jewbelong.com launches a multi-platform anti-semitism campaign starting in June and running through July

June 16, 2021 Jules Lavallee
THE GRINDHOUSE RADIO Talks to TVGrapevine
0 0
10 min read

THE GRINDHOUSE RADIO Talks to TVGrapevine

June 14, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent: Meet Dustin Tavella
0 0
1 min read

America’s Got Talent: Meet Dustin Tavella

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gift Roundup

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca Film Festival: The Final Roundup
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca Film Festival: The Final Roundup

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
Married to Medicine Recap for Jekyll Island Part 2
0 0
3 min read

Married to Medicine Recap for Jekyll Island Part 2

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano