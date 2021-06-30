0 0

Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld Dead at 88

Sad news in the world of politics today. Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld, who served in 1975-1977 and 2001-2006, has died. He was 88 years old.

The announcement of his death was shared by his family via his official Twitter page:

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

TVGrapevine sends thoughts, love and prayers to his family at this time.

