June 30, 2021

Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld Dead at 88

Sammi Turano June 30, 2021
Sad news in the world of politics today.  Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld, who served in 1975-1977 and 2001-2006, has died. He was 88 years old.

The announcement of his death was shared by his family via his official Twitter page:

TVGrapevine sends thoughts, love and prayers to his family at this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

