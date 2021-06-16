0 0

Disney+ Changing Premiere Dates

Disney+ announced today that they are changing their premiere dates for several shows, TVGrapevine has learned.

As of now, the decision will apply to all scripted, unscripted, and animated series going forward. Disney Plus original movies will continue to be released on Fridays.

Premiere date changes:

“Monsters at Work” from July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021

“Turner & Hooch” from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

“Behind the Attraction” from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” from July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” batch 2 from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

“Growing Up Animal” from August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021

“Short Circuit” season 2 from July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021

More news will be released as it becomes available.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

