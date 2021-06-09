June 9, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 9, 2021

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Amanda and Erinn with Guest Judge Cheryl Hines and Joel McHale in the “Just Desserts” episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN airing Wednesday, June 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 9, 2021

Sammi Turano June 9, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 40 Second

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 9, 2021

Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen opens with five of the remaining teams returning for another round of baking, detective work and guessing which dessert was cooked before they arrived. There will be two rounds, with another team going home at the end of the night.

Joel McHale hosts, while Yolanfa Gampp and Curtis Stone judging.

Cheryl Hines joins them as a guest judge and tells them that her favorite dessert is a twist on a classic.

Each team has to guess what it is based on the clues left in the kitchen. There are lemons, a candy thermometer, flour, a dessert torch and a tart pan.

Most of the teams guess lemon meringue tart, while others think it could be lemon meringue eclairs. Each team puts their own twist on the dessert and hope they guessed it correctly.

As each team gets to work, Joel and Cheryl talk to each team to see where they stand.

Before long, it is time to display their desserts to everyone. They not only have to impress the judges, but correctly guess what dessert Cheryl wanted them to make.

The judges give their pros and cons on each dessert before Cheryl declares that her favorite dessert is a lemon curd meringue eclair.

Luis and Natalie win the challenge and get a special clue for the second round. (It is green food coloring.)

The clues include gelatin, icing, jam, raspberries, a picture of either a cat or a snail and a closed container of strawberries.

The teams desserts include a princess cake, sponge cake with raspberry jam and a princess torte. As they cook, Joel goes to talk to everyone to see how they are doing.

The judges give the pros and cons of each dessert before declaring it as a princess cake with green marzipan.

Luis and Natalie win again!

Carolyn and Caroline, who were the only ones to make the sponge cake, are sent home.

More next week! Stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Overexposed
0 0
5 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Overexposed

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Dogs Recap for Cheaper by the Vanderdozen
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for Cheaper by the Vanderdozen

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Dogs Recap for The Princess and the Pup
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for The Princess and the Pup

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 9, 2021
0 0
2 min read

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Overexposed
0 0
5 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Overexposed

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Dogs Recap for Cheaper by the Vanderdozen
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for Cheaper by the Vanderdozen

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Dogs Recap for The Princess and the Pup
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for The Princess and the Pup

June 9, 2021 Sammi Turano