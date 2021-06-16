0 0

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 16, 2021

Tonight’s episode of Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen starts off right away with the teams looking for clues. Joel McHale hosts, while Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone judge.

This week’s teams:

Lorie and Jason

Shania and Hope

Jean and Rebecca

Donte and Cory

Leslie and Emma

The teams find cream cheese, sour cream, a grease ring, a sheet tray, fruit and a peeler.

Once time is up, they have two hours to bake the dessert they think was made in the kitchen. Guesses include coffee cake, mango tart and cream cheese galette.

Before long, it is time to taste the desserts. The judges give the pros and cons of each dessert and then reveal that the dessert is a mango….CHEESECAKE! Nobody got it right, not even the team (Donte and Cory) that OWNS a cheesecake shop.

Since everyone guessed incorrectly, nobody wins this round.

Round two! Clues include egg whites, a piping bag, amber colored sauce, hazelnut and pastry dough. Guesses for this round include cream puff towers (croquembouche) and dacquoise, all with different fillings and toppings. As they cook, Joel, Yolanda and Curtis discuss the progress of each team.

Shania ends up getting hurt, so her partner Hope takes over while a medic goes to help her. They are both worried that they might not finish on time, especially when Shania burns her hand.

Once time is up, the judges give the pros and cons of each dessert. Most of them taste good, but many of them are not visually pleasing.

The dessert if a croquembouche with hazelnut filling and caramel. Four of the teams guessed correctly, while Rebecca and Jean guessed incorrectly.

This costs them the competition, while Shania and Hope manage a surprising win.

More next week, stay tuned.

