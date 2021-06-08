0 0

Chris Harrison Permanently Leaves Bachelor Nation

Take a moment to say your goodbyes. Chris Harrison is no longer a part of Bachelor Nation. The longtime host, who has been with the franchise since 2002, took a ‘temporary break’ earlier this year, but now it is being said that he is gone for good.

According to Deadline, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alum reached an eight figure deal with ABC as a part of his exit. No further comments were made as of press time.

Chris took a break from the series earlier this year after making controversial comments in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Although he sent out an apology, he decided against hosting the After The Final Rose episode of The Bachelor, which featured Matt James and his final pick Rachael Kirkconnell.

Story developing…..

