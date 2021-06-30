June 30, 2021

BREAKING: Bill Cosby Released From Prison

NORRISTOWN, PA - APRIL 26: Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse for day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial, as the jury deliberates for the second day, on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Sammi Turano June 30, 2021
Bill Cosby is a free man. The Cosby Show alum, who spent two years in prison for his sexual assault conviction, was released from jail today, TVGrapevine has learned.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed  that Cosby was released just before 2:30 p.m. ET.

The actor, best known for playing Dr. Huxtable on the hit series The Cosby Show, was accused of sexually assaulting 60 women, including former model Janice Dickinson and Andrea Constand. He was convicted on three counts of aggravated assault in April 2018 after two trials and his initial arrest.

His lawyer released the following statement to the media:

“We have always believed that Mr. Cosby was not treated fairly,” attorney Brian Perry said in his statement. “And based on how the arguments went with the Supreme Court, there was no question in our minds that conviction was going to be reversed. Fortunately, we were right. And in essence what the court ruled, was that he shouldn’t have been prosecuted to begin with because the previous district attorney, Bruce Castor, agreed not to prosecute them and Mr. Cosby relied on that in the civil depositions.”

Story developing….

