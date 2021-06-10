0 0
Beat Shazam Sneak Peek
Rap Legend Ludacris & Award-Winning actor Larenz Tate, Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski & supermodel Camille Kostek, and “Real Housewives’” Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais all compete to win big for charity on Beat Shazam. Check out a sneak peek below.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
