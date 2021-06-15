0 0

America’s Got Talent Recap for June 15, 2021

Tonight’s episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent is shorter than usual due to the Olympic trials, but packed with just as much talent and fun! Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel judge.

T3: They are a boy band that got together via social media. They are very cute and will certainly impress the young girls. Heidi makes a quip by asking if they heard her singing that with her husband in the shower. She loves them, as to the other judges, so it is no shock that they are sent to the next round.

Kabir Singh: He is a comedian who uses his talent to support his mom. He reminds me of Usama from last season and jokes about serial killers and passcodes. He is right, who else would be paying his bills and can they pay mine next? Also, how do families NOT know there is a serial killer in their midst? The judges love him and send him to the next round.

Mama Char: She is a motivational speaker who dances to Straight Up by Paula Abdul. She is adorable, but not quite right for the show. I would love to go out dancing with her though! She is sent home.

Storm Large: She is a singer who Simon somehow knows. Her voice is so powerful and so surprising coming out of her mouth. I was expecting some Joan Jett action, but this was amazing! She gets four yeses!

Klek Entos: He is mask magician who completely freaks everyone out with his act. There are spiders, electricity, ink blots, fire and an axe…..I am in awe of this entire act….until the spider escapes…then I am freaked out. The judges are equally freaked out, but send him the next round.

Misfit: She is a rock star from NYC who actually looks like she stepped out of the rival band from Jem and the Holograms. Several other people join her and….it is quite interesting to say the least. I honestly have no words. It reminds me of karaoke night in college. Needless to say, she is sent home.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team: They are a group of taekwondo performers who were supposed to go to the Olympics, but did not due to COVID.They instead decided to audition for the show. They seem to not only have the martial arts down pat, but they are also able to add some artistry to it with their synchronized movements. It is almost like getting a bonus dance or acrobatic routine! I love it and cannot wait to see them in person! THEY GET THE GOLDEN BUZZER FROM TERRY!!!

More next week, stay tuned!

