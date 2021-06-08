0 0
America’s Got Talent: Meet Dustin Tavella
America’s Got Talent premiered its 16th season last week and the audtions, were, as always, filled with laughter, tears and smiles. One of the most incredible auditions came from Dustin Tavella, a magician who used magic to share the story of adopting his son. The judges were left speechless and in tears as they sent him to the next round.
As a special treat, TVGrapevine has a special interview with Dustin. Check it out below!
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
