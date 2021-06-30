June 30, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Allison Mack Receives Prison Sentence

Allison Mack Receives Prison Sentence

Sammi Turano June 30, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:42 Second

Allison Mack Receives Prison Sentence

Smallville actress Allison Mack is heading to prison due to her role in the Nxivm case, TVGrapevine has learned. The news was released just moments after her conviction via Twitter:

The actress, who was initially arrested in 2018, faced charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. She plead guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and could have served between 14 and 17 years in prison. However, her sentence was reduced due to her cooperation in the case and in the investigation of Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.

Story developing….

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

BREAKING: Bill Cosby Released From Prison
0 0
2 min read

BREAKING: Bill Cosby Released From Prison

June 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
TLC Cancels Counting On Amid Duggar Controversy
0 0
2 min read

TLC Cancels Counting On Amid Duggar Controversy

June 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
People Magazine Investigates Recap for Bible Belt Massacre
0 0
5 min read

People Magazine Investigates Recap for Bible Belt Massacre

June 7, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld Dead at 88
0 0
1 min read

Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld Dead at 88

June 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Allison Mack Receives Prison Sentence
0 0
1 min read

Allison Mack Receives Prison Sentence

June 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
BREAKING: Bill Cosby Released From Prison
0 0
2 min read

BREAKING: Bill Cosby Released From Prison

June 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Critics Choice Association Announces New Awards Event
0 0
3 min read

The Critics Choice Association Announces New Awards Event

June 30, 2021 Sammi Turano