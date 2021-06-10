June 10, 2021

﻿﻿MY HEART CAN'T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Makes Tribeca Debut

June 10, 2021
MY HEART CAN’T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Makes Tribeca Debut

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To makes its Tribeca debut this week and we have a sneak peek of the movie. Check it out below and don’t forget to see it in its entirety when it is released at the end of the monthQ

 

Dwight (Patrick Fugit) and his sister Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) reach a crossroads over what to do about their younger brother Thomas’ (Owen Campbell) mysterious illness. The increasingly dangerous task of keeping him alive weighs heavy on sensitive Dwight, and as a fiercely private and close-knit family unit, Thomas and Jessie depend on him and the rituals they’ve learned in order to keep their secret. Dwight yearns for another life, but Jessie will stop at nothing to keep her family together.

